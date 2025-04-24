Azerbaijani serviceman successfully completes NATO Regional Cooperation Course

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 24, the next graduation of the NATO Defense College located in Rome, Italy, was held.

Serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army, Lieutenant Colonel Elnur Khudeynatov successfully graduated from the 33rd edition of the NATO Regional Cooperation Course (NRCC), News.Az reports, citing the country's Defense Ministry.

It is worth mentioning that the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been cooperating with the NATO Defense College in Rome for many years. The participation of Azerbaijani servicemen in these courses is a clear reflection of the Azerbaijan-NATO partnership. Officers of the Azerbaijan Army who have graduated from the college are honorably serving in the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.

News.Az