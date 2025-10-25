Azerbaijani servicemen join international naval drills in Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of Azerbaijani servicemen are taking part in the international Nusret-2025 Invitation Exercise held in the Gulf of Saros, Türkiye

The exercise involves naval and air forces from Türkiye and NATO, Coast Guard units, and observers from several countries, News.az reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

The drills aim to improve participants’ skills in planning, executing, and evaluating mine warfare operations, as well as to strengthen cooperation and interoperability between the Turkish Naval Forces and the naval forces of friendly and allied nations.

Alongside Azerbaijan, a total of 44 participants from Bahrain, Bulgaria, Egypt, Indonesia, Kenya, Kuwait, Malaysia, Morocco, the Netherlands, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, South Korea, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States are taking part in the exercise.

News.Az