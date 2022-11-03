Azerbaijani servicemen successfully complete NATO Combat Readiness program

+ ↺ − 16 px

The annual conference was held in Mons city, the Kingdom of Belgium, within the framework of the NATO Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) Program, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

At the conference, held with the participation of representatives of various NATO headquarters, as well as Azerbaijan Army’s servicemen, it was emphasized that Azerbaijan widely uses the OCC program and has best practices among partner states.

It should be noted that a Maritime Interdiction Operations Boarding Party declared (MIO BP) into the NATO OCC Pool of Forces successfully participated in NATO-evaluation Level-2 (NEL-2) on Maritime Interdiction Operations, held in Türkiye as part of the NATO OCC program, and were awarded the status of “Combat Ready”.

For successful participation, Azerbaijani servicemen were awarded a certificate “Combat Ready” by an authorized representative of the alliance.

