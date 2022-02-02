Azerbaijani society and Azerbaijani government unequivocally stand guard over national interests today - President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, Azerbaijani society and the Azerbaijani government unequivocally stand guard over national interests, said President Ilham Aliyev as he responded to questions from young people at the Youth Forum on 2 February, News.Az reports.

“Globalization is taking root today. The main goal of this trend is to interfere in the internal affairs of different countries, unite people, especially young people, around common values, raise cosmopolitan youth and, of course, govern those countries,” he said.

"If we look at the distant history, we can see that the goals and objectives do not change, the form and methods of struggle change. The struggle for hegemony is of particular interest to countries of great importance, countries rich in natural resources and countries with strategic geographical locations. Since Azerbaijan has all these factors, we have seen this many times during the years of independence. We are facing this intention, we are resisting it, and I can say that we have been able to overcome these threats. Today, Azerbaijani society and the Azerbaijani government unequivocally stand guard over national interests,” the head of state added.

News.Az