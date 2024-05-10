Azerbaijani speaker, Swiss ambassador discuss Karabakh reconstruction efforts

+ ↺ − 16 px

The parties hailed the current level of bilateral relations developing in the spirit of friendship and cooperation. They noted the significance of high-level reciprocal visits and regular political dialogue in further promoting ties between Azerbaijan and Switzerland.They noted the importance of further expanding interparliamentary cooperation as one of the main areas of bilateral ties. Gafarova also underlined the significance of mutual contacts, including the role of the friendship groups in further enhancing cooperation between the two countries’ legislative bodies.The sides praised the successful cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy. Highlighting a large number of alternative energy sources in Azerbaijan, they stressed prospects for cooperation in this area.Gafarova briefed the Swiss diplomat on the current developments in the region, including the ongoing large-scale restoration work in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions. The meeting also discussed the involvement of Swiss companies in the reconstruction work currently underway in these areas.

News.Az