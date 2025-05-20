Azerbaijani Special Forces conduct combat training with Serbian military personnel - VIDEO

Under the bilateral military cooperation plan signed between the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Serbia, drill on the conduct of combat operations were held for servicemen of the Serbian Armed Forces.

During the drill conducted by the specialists of the Azerbaijan Army’s Special Forces, participants practiced the use of various weapons, combat formations, advancement techniques, as well as the rules and methods for using unmanned aerial vehicles, observation and attack drones in combat operations, News.Az reports, citing the country's Defense Ministry.

As part of the drill, practical shooting was conducted.