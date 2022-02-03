Azerbaijani striker joins Dinamo Zagreb

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani striker Mahir Emreli has completed his move to Croatian Dinamo Zagreb after terminating his contract with Poland's Legia Warszawa, the club announced Wednesday on their official Instagram account, News.Az reports.

According to the statement, the 25-year old player has signed a 4, 5-year contract with the club after having undergone the necessary medical check-ups.

The club has already released a presentation video highlighting "Welcome to Dinamo Zagreb".

Emreli will wear the number 11 jersey at his new club.

News.Az