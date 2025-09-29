Azerbaijani swimmer Suleyman Ismayilzade wins silver at CIS Games
Photo: AZERTAC
Azerbaijani swimmer Suleyman Ismayilzade delivered an outstanding performance at the 3rd CIS Games, clinching a silver medal in the men’s 200-meter freestyle event.
Russia’s Bogdan Toropkin claimed the gold medal, while fellow Russian Matvey Nesterov secured the bronze, News.Az reports.