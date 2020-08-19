Azerbaijani tank crews continue training for the "Tank Biathlon" contest

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani tank crews participating in the "Tank Biathlon contest to be held as part of the International Army Games - 2020 continue to get prepared for the first race of the first division.

Tank crews and technical support teams have checked the technical condition of the combat vehicles that will be used in the competitions. After inspecting the combat vehicles, our crews carried out the adjustment fire from the tank’s standard armament.

News.Az

