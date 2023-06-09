Azerbaijani Top Diplomat and EU Special Representative mull normalization process with Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 9, 2023 Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Toivo Klaar, the Special Representative of the European Union (EU) on the South Caucasus and the Georgia crisis, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told News.az.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the process of normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, the current state of talks carried out through the mediation of international partners, including the EU, and regional security issues.

The Minister once again drew attention to the current situation on the peace agreement, the discussions on the opening of transport and communications in accordance with the obligations, as well as the position of the Azerbaijani side on the issue of delimitation.

The other side expressed the EU's support for the process of normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations and that they will spare no effort to continue contact between the political leaderships of both countries in this direction in the future.

At the same time, the parties exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU.

