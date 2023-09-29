Azerbaijani top diplomat, Russian presidential advisor discuss Garabagh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov centered his discussion with Ruslan Edelgeriyev, advisor to the Russian president and Special Presidential Representative for Climate Issues, on the regional situation after the counterterrorism measures undertaken in Garabagh and humanitarian aid, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement, News.az reports.

"The meeting focused on current cooperation, including prospects for partnership in the environmental field, the regional situation after the counterterrorism measures undertaken by Azerbaijan, as well as humanitarian aid," the statement said.

According to the foreign ministry, the Azerbaijani top diplomat informed Edelgeriyev about the disarmament of illegal Armenian formations, the emergency measures taken by Baku to meet the needs of Armenian-origin residents of Garabagh, and intensive negotiations on their reintegration.

"Once again Jeyhun Bayramov pledged Azerbaijan’s commitment to the dialogue on reintegrating Armenian residents of Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region, and stated that comprehensive measures aimed at meeting their needs will be continued," the statement said.

News.Az