Azerbaijani trampolinists perform in World Cup qualification in Baku

Azerbaijani trampolinists Huseyn Abbasov, Nijat Mirzayev, and Mehdi Aliyev have performed in the qualification of the World Cup on trampoline and tumbling in Baku, News.az reports.

In the individual trampoline qualification, Huseyn Abbasov secured the 50th position with a score of 53.980 points, Nijat Mirzaev earned 52.650 points, placing him 53rd, and Mehdi Aliyev claimed the 57th spot with a score of 49.300 points.

On the upcoming second day of the competition, February 24, Huseyn Abbasov and Nijat Mirzayev are set to participate in the qualification round for synchronized trampoline jumping.

To note, Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Magsudova has already advanced to the semifinals of the World Cup in the individual trampoline program.

The World Cup on trampoline and tumbling takes place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from February 23 through 25. A total of 300 gymnasts from 32 countries take part in the competition.

The World Cup stage in Baku is a qualifying stage for the 2024 Summer Olympics for gymnasts performing in the individual trampoline program.

Azerbaijan is represented by Seljan Magsudova in the women's trampoline competition, and Huseyn Abbasov, Nijat Mirzayev and Mehdi Aliyev in the men's competition.

Mikhail Malkin, Adil Hajizada, Tofig Aliyev, and Bilal Gurbanov represent Azerbaijan in tumbling competitions.

News.Az