Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian FMs to hold tripartite meeting

The next tripartite meeting of Ministers of Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia will be held next month, it was noted in the statement issued by the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) regarding the meeting of minister Iliya Darchiashvili with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, News.az reports.

It was noted that the ministers touched upon the successful Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Georgia format during the meeting.

"The next meeting of the foreign ministers of all three countries in this format will be held in March," the information said.



According to the information of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, the parties reviewed the transit potential of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye.

"In this context, the importance of the development of Baku-Tblisi-Kars railway, as well as the "Middle Corridor" was noted," the information stated.

News.Az