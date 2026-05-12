Iran says nuclear technology, enrichment not part of talks with US

Iran says nuclear technology, enrichment not part of talks with US

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Head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami has told lawmakers that nuclear technology and uranium enrichment are not on the agenda of any potential negotiations with the United States, insisting that talks should focus solely on ending the conflict in the region.

Eslami briefed members of Parliament’s Foreign Policy and National Security Committee on the issue on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“According to the head of the Atomic Energy Organisation, the issue of nuclear technology is not on the agenda of the negotiations [with the US] and enrichment is not negotiable,” committee spokesperson Ebrahim Rezaei said after the meeting.

Rezaei quoted Eslami as saying that “necessary preparations have been foreseen and made to protect nuclear sites and assets”.

The Iranian nuclear chief also said the country’s nuclear industry would continue its activities “powerfully” and that Iran’s nuclear achievements would be safeguarded, Rezaei added.

Eslami further warned of what he described as efforts by Iran’s enemies to destroy the Islamic establishment and the country’s nuclear industry, while insisting that “activities of Iran’s nuclear industry are peaceful and will remain peaceful”.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rezaei referred to comments by Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of Parliament’s Foreign Policy and National Security Committee, who told the session that both the Iranian people and future generations needed the nuclear industry.

According to Rezaei, Azizi said the nuclear industry played an important role in various sectors and reaffirmed Parliament’s commitment to protecting it.

“The chairman of Parliament’s Foreign Policy and National Security Committee said the country’s nuclear rights should not be compromised and emphasised the need to protect nuclear centres and achievements,” Rezaei said.

The meeting came a day after Iran submitted its response to a proposed US draft.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told reporters on Monday that Tehran’s proposal for ending the recent conflict was reasonable, while accusing the United States of insisting on “unreasonable demands” influenced by Israel.

“We did not demand any concessions. The only thing we have demanded is Iran’s legitimate rights. Everything we proposed in the plan was reasonable and generous, and it is for the good of the region and the world,” Baghaei said.

“Is our proposal for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz unreasonable? Is establishing peace and security across the entire region irresponsible?” he added.

News.Az