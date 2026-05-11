Turkish FM Fidan to visit Qatar for strategic talks

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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to visit Qatar on Tuesday for high-level talks focused on regional security, the Gaza crisis, and preparations for the next Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee meeting.

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, Fidan is expected to review preparations for the 12th session of the High Strategic Committee, which is scheduled to take place in Türkiye later this year under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The visit comes amid heightened tensions across the Middle East, with discussions expected to cover Gulf security, regional diplomacy, and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Fidan is expected to reaffirm Türkiye’s solidarity with Qatar following attacks that took place in March and April, while also emphasizing the importance of restoring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy shipments and regional trade.

Turkish officials say the foreign minister will stress that recent developments have highlighted the growing importance of cooperation in defense, military coordination, and regional connectivity projects aimed at supporting long-term stability.

The talks are also expected to focus on ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve Gulf disputes and strengthen regional cooperation led by countries within the region rather than outside powers.

Fidan is further expected to criticize what Ankara describes as Israel’s destabilizing actions in the Middle East, particularly in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. Turkish officials say he will call for stronger international attention to the humanitarian crisis and warn against policies that undermine peace efforts.

The Turkish foreign minister is also expected to stress the importance of preserving Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity amid continued Israeli military operations near the border.

Relations between Türkiye and Qatar have deepened significantly in recent years through cooperation in trade, defense, energy, and regional diplomacy.

The Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee, established in 2014, serves as the highest-level framework for bilateral cooperation. Since 2015, the committee has held annual meetings alternating between the two countries, resulting in the signing of 115 agreements across multiple sectors.

Bilateral trade between the two countries reached approximately $1.15 billion in 2025, while the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement officially entered into force in August last year.

Both governments are aiming to increase bilateral trade volume to $5 billion in the coming years as the partnership continues expanding across economic and strategic sectors.

News.Az