Iran urges UN to designate US officials over Dena attack as war criminals

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Iran’s High Council for Human Rights has called on the United Nations to recognise US officials allegedly involved in what it described as a deliberate attack on the Iranian warship Dena as war criminals.

In a statement released on Monday, the council condemned what it said was the firing of two torpedoes by the US Navy submarine USS Charlotte at the Dena, a Wave-class frigate of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy, in international waters near the southern coast of Sri Lanka on 4 March. It claimed the incident killed 104 crew members, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

The council said the attack took place during what it called an “illegal US-Israeli war of aggression” against Iran, and argued that it violated the prohibition on the use of force outside self-defence under the UN Charter.

It also said the incident breached key principles of international humanitarian law, including distinction, proportionality and precautions in attack.

The statement further alleged that the submarine carried out a “double-tap” strike aimed at maximising casualties after the vessel had been disabled, and accused it of failing to carry out rescue operations for surviving crew members.

It also criticised what it described as the prevention of the return of the bodies of deceased sailors, calling the conduct “inhumane”.

Iran “holds the United States and relevant military and political authorities directly responsible for this war crime and calls on the Human Rights Council and the Secretary-General of the United Nations to officially condemn the attack … [and] place an independent case of this crime on their agenda and register the names of the responsible US officials as war criminals,” the council said.

It also called for Washington to issue an official apology and provide full compensation to Iran and the families of the victims.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its inherent and legitimate right to defend its territorial integrity and military and human existence, including a proportionate response to this crime and its legal pursuit in all domestic and international authorities,” it added.

According to Press TV, the Dena had been present at the port of Visakhapatnam at the invitation of the Indian Navy as part of the “International Fleet Review 2026” and “Milan 2026” exercises. It was reportedly struck while returning home after the drills.

In addition to the 104 sailors said to have been killed, 32 crew members were reportedly rescued by Sri Lankan forces, while the bodies of 20 others were never recovered, Press TV added.

News.Az