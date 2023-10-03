Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian servicemen hold Eternity-2023 computer-assisted command and staff exercises

Center for War Games of the Military Administration Institute of the National Defense University hosts “Eternity-2023” computer-assisted Command and Staff Exercises with the participation of military personnel from Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia.

During the exercises, consisting of theoretical and practical parts, which involve military personnel of the three countries and representatives of relevant government agencies, tasks will be accomplished to organize the protection of strategically important and regional economic projects, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az. 

The main purpose of the exercises, which will last until October 6, is to strengthen mutual cooperation and interoperability between the armed forces of all three countries.

