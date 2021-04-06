Azerbaijani, Turkish armies to hold joint operational-tactical exercises

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the Joint Annual Plan of the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Turkey, Operational-Tactical Exercises with the participation of military personnel of the two countries will start on April 8, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The exercises, to be organized in our country, will be conducted at combined-arms training grounds located in different directions of the areas of responsibility of the Army Corps of the Azerbaijan Army.

The exercises' main objective is to improve interoperability and increase the combat effectiveness of the operational units of the Azerbaijani and Turkish armies, to develop the skills of military decision-making among the commanders of operational units, as well as their ability to show initiative and control military units.

The exercises will last until April 9.

News.Az