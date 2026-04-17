Iran welcomes Lebanon ceasefire as part of broader deal with US

In a statement issued on Thursday night, Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei described the development as the result of what he called Tehran’s sustained diplomatic efforts, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“From the outset of talks with various regional and international parties, including the Islamabad negotiations, the Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently stressed the need for a simultaneous ceasefire across the region, including in Lebanon,” Baghaei said.

“Following the Islamabad talks, Iran pursued this objective with utmost seriousness.”

He also praised what he described as the perseverance of the Lebanese people and resistance fighters in the face of Israeli military actions.

Baghaei expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s role, saying its recent efforts had contributed to securing the 10-day ceasefire.

He extended condolences to the families of those killed and reiterated Iran’s support for the people and government of Lebanon.

The spokesman added that the ceasefire should pave the way for longer-term stability, including the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, the release of detainees, the return of displaced people, and the reconstruction of damaged infrastructure with international support.

Press TV described the ceasefire as a success for what it called the “axis of resistance” and said Iran would continue to support Lebanon.