Hong Kong banks dependent on Swift are warned of new US sanctions

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Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang said on Thursday that China stands ready to work with Turkmenistan to take the 20th anniversary of their strategic cooperation in the natural gas sector as an opportunity to further enhance the quality and efficiency of energy cooperation.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at the opening ceremony of a symposium marking the 20th anniversary of strategic cooperation between China and Turkmenistan in the natural gas sector, held in the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat, News.Az reports, citing News.cgtn.com.

He said that natural gas cooperation has served as a cornerstone of China-Turkmenistan relations. Under the strategic guidance of the two countries' leaders, China and Turkmenistan have always stayed true to their original aspirations, taking strategic mutual trust as the fundamental premise, traditional friendship as the solid foundation, mutual benefit as the key driving force and a long-term perspective as an important safeguard, he added.

The two sides have steadily advanced cooperation across the entire natural gas industrial chain, delivering tangible benefits to both peoples and setting a benchmark for cooperation among Global South countries, he noted.

Ding put forward three proposals:

First, consolidate the foundation of traditional energy cooperation, place greater emphasis on viewing China-Turkmenistan natural gas cooperation from a strategic height and with long-term interests in mind, fully implement the existing cooperation consensus and steadily advance the construction of more major new projects;

Second, expand new areas of energy cooperation, follow the trend of green and low-carbon energy transition, promote the parallel development of cooperation in traditional energy and green energy and create an all-round pattern of energy cooperation;

Third, work together to safeguard global energy security, ensure the stability and smooth flow of energy production and supply chains, promote the stable operation of energy markets and build a fairer, more just, balanced and inclusive global energy governance system.

News.Az