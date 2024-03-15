Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs explore regional situation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with visiting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of the 9th trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian Foreign Ministers.

During the one-on-one meeting, the two explored the prospects for development of the existing allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as the current regional situation.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov praised the momentum seen in the development of Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations, rooted in brotherhood and friendship. He particularly highlighted the significance of the Shusha Declaration, which elevated the bilateral relations to a new level through allied relations between the two states. Bayramov emphasized that these allied relations strengthen mutual support and solidarity between the two countries within regional and international platforms.

Jeyhun Bayramov informed his Turkish counterpart on the current regional situation, as well as the reconciliation and peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the upcoming challenges. He outlined that Azerbaijan is determined to advance the peace process despite the current difficulties and challenges, expressing optimism that the normalization of relations would contribute to regional peace and security.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also shed light on issues related to the preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, to be held in Azerbaijan this year. Jeyhun Bayramov described COP29 as a major platform to create new opportunities for cooperation.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan thanked his counterpart for the hospitality, as well as for the perfect organization of the 9th trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian Foreign Ministers, and expressed his belief that the Baku Declaration adopted within the meeting would contribute to the development of regional cooperation. Wishing success to Azerbaijan during his presidency of COP29, Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized that Türkiye would be happy to cooperate with brotherly Azerbaijan within COP29.

The two also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az