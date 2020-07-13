Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs hold phone conversation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 13, 2020, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov had a telephone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov briefed his counterpart on the prevention of military provocation by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Tovuz on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border and the ongoing tense situation in the region. Noting that all responsibility for the growing tension in the region lies with Armenia, Elmar Mammadyarov stressed that in general, the root of the problem is the aggressive policy of Armenia and the fact that the consequences of this policy are still not eliminated. He expressed gratitude to Turkey for a fair position and statement condemning the latest provocation of Armenia.



Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu noted that Azerbaijan's position was fair, based on the principles of international law, including the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act, UN Security Council resolutions, and said that Turkey has always stood by Azerbaijan.

News.Az