Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani, Turkish naval forces fulfill tasks during joint drills

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijani, Turkish naval forces fulfill tasks during joint drills
Photo: mod.gov.az

The underwater offence and defense units of the Azerbaijani and Turkish Naval Forces fulfilled the next tasks during the joint exercise SAT-SAS-2024.

According to the exercise plan, both countries' naval special forces units accomplished tasks on neutralizing improvised explosive devices while adhering to safety measures, as well as covertly approaching an imaginary enemy's target ship and conducting the underwater deployment of special naval mines, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The joint exercise’s main objective is to improve the theoretical knowledge of servicemen, enhance their practical skills, and mutually exchange experience.

News about - Azerbaijani, Turkish naval forces fulfill tasks during joint drills
Photo: mod.gov.az


News about - Azerbaijani, Turkish naval forces fulfill tasks during joint drills
Photo: mod.gov.az


News about - Azerbaijani, Turkish naval forces fulfill tasks during joint drills
Photo: mod.gov.az


News about - Azerbaijani, Turkish naval forces fulfill tasks during joint drills
Photo: mod.gov.az

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      