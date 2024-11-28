Azerbaijani, Turkish naval forces fulfill tasks during joint drills

+ ↺ − 16 px

The underwater offence and defense units of the Azerbaijani and Turkish Naval Forces fulfilled the next tasks during the joint exercise SAT-SAS-2024.

According to the exercise plan, both countries' naval special forces units accomplished tasks on neutralizing improvised explosive devices while adhering to safety measures, as well as covertly approaching an imaginary enemy's target ship and conducting the underwater deployment of special naval mines, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.The joint exercise’s main objective is to improve the theoretical knowledge of servicemen, enhance their practical skills, and mutually exchange experience.

