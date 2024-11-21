Azerbaijani, Turkish naval special forces launch joint drills

Photo: The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan

In line with the 2024 training plan, the “SAT-SAS-2024” joint exercise started in Türkiye with the underwater offence and underwater defense units of the Azerbaijani and Turkish Naval Forces.

During the joint exercises at the Aksaz Naval Base in Marmaris, Türkiye, the Naval Special Forces fulfilled the tasks of capturing target ships with high professionalism, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.In the following days of the exercise, according to the plan, both countries’ Special Forces Units will accomplish tasks on working out land and sea combat tactics, rappelling from helicopters, capturing conditional coastal areas, searching and destroying unexploded ordnance and sea mines.It should be noted that the joint exercise will last until November 29.

