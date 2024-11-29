Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani, Turkish navies successfully complete joint exercise

Azerbaijani, Turkish navies successfully complete joint exercise
Photo: mod.gov.az

The Azerbaijani and Turkish Naval Forces have successfully completed joint exercise SAT-SAS-2024, involving underwater offence and underwater defense units.

At the final stage of the exercise, a group of special forces successfully carried out tasks involving penetration into the rear of an imaginary enemy by sea, covert surveillance and an assault on a designated target, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

All the assigned tasks were successfully accomplished during the joint exercise held at the Aksaz Naval Base in Marmaris, Türkiye.

