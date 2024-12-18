Azerbaijani, Turkish parliament speakers hold talks in Ankara

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of her official visit to Ankara, Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament), met with Numan Kurtulmus, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye.

The meeting began with one-on-one talks, followed by an expanded session with the participation of both countries’ delegations, News.Az reports.Following the discussions, the Speakers of the Parliament will make press statements.Prior to the meeting, the Azerbaijani delegation visited the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder and first President of the Republic of Türkiye.

