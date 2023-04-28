Azerbaijani, Turkish parliaments sign cooperation agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s MIlli Majlis and the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (GNAT) have signed an Agreement on Cooperation following the meeting between Speaker Sahiba Gafarova and Speaker Mustafa Sentop.

Sentop highlighted the preparations for the 12th Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) and stressed the importance of the discussions to be held during the event, the Azerbaijani Parliament’s press service told News.Az.

“Relations between the two fraternal countries are at their peak now. Our peoples are always together in good times, difficult times. As ever, the Azerbaijani state and people once again there to share the fraternal Türkiye’s burden following the February earthquake of this year,” he said.

“Türkiye, too, has always supported Azerbaijan’s just position. During the 44-day Patriotic War and after it, Türkiye has always backed the reconstruction and restoration works carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan,” Sentop noted.

The Turkish speaker strongly condemned burning of the Azerbaijani flag at the opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championships 2023 in Armenia a few days back, describing it as an act of vandalism.

Speaker Gafarova hailed the fruitful co-operation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye on all the international platforms. She also emphasized the important role of the personal friendship between the two countries’ leaders in developing the brotherhood, unity as well the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Speaker Gafarova mentioned that when the February earthquake struck Türkiye, the state and people of Azerbaijan extended the fraternal hand of brotherhood.

Speaker Gafarova also highlighted the large-scale work carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan as well as the Armenian provocations aimed at impeding efforts to achieve regional peace.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova also hailed the successful cooperation between the two countries’ legislative authorities both on a bilateral level and within international organizations.

News.Az