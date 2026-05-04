Iran adviser warns Trump against changing Strait of Hormuz status quo

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Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, has warned US President Donald Trump against attempting to alter the status quo in the Strait of Hormuz, saying any such move would further complicate matters for Washington.

Velayati, a former foreign minister, said in a post on X on Sunday that Trump does not fully grasp the consequences of escalating tensions in the strategic waterway, which carries roughly a fifth of global oil supplies. News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“Mr Trump! The world of politics is not like the films of Jack Sparrow… Whoever plays with the world’s lifeline will find himself in a stalemate!” he wrote.

According to Press TV, the remarks come as Trump has threatened renewed military action against Iran if it does not lift restrictions on passage through the Strait of Hormuz imposed in early March following US-Israeli strikes.

Velayati dismissed the threats of tougher economic pressure, saying such rhetoric cannot override geopolitical realities.

“Trump has recently threatened Iran with famine, despite the fact that global food security and the supply chain of chemical fertilisers are influenced by developments in the Strait of Hormuz. This shows his lack of awareness of the global economic and political situation,” the veteran diplomat said.

News.Az