Man executed in Iran over killing of Basij member during Urmia unrest

Man executed in Iran over killing of Basij member during Urmia unrest

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A man convicted of murdering a member of Iran’s Basij volunteer force during unrest in the northwestern city of Urmia has been executed, state-linked media reported.

The death sentence of Mehrab Abdullahzadeh was carried out on Sunday morning in Urmia, the capital of West Azerbaijan Province, after Iran’s Supreme Court upheld the conviction and all legal procedures were completed. News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

According to case materials, the incident took place during unrest described by Iranian authorities as foreign-backed riots. The report says a group of protesters blocked a street in a residential area of Urmia and damaged public property.

Seyed Abbas Fatemiyeh, a member of the Basij volunteer force, intervened along with others to restore order, but was attacked during the confrontation.

Court documents cited in the report state that Abdullahzadeh caused Fatemiyeh to fall during the clash and then assaulted him. He was accused of repeatedly striking him and beating him with an iron rod, resulting in his death. The report also says two minors were involved in the incident.

The Islamic Revolution Court in Urmia convicted Abdullahzadeh and two others of “corruption on earth” and sentenced him to death.

Iran’s Supreme Court later upheld the ruling, and the sentence was carried out following the completion of legal procedures.

News.Az