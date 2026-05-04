Pro-Iran hacking group Handala claims breach of US defence systems

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A pro-Iranian hacking group known as Handala has claimed it has infiltrated US Department of Defense systems, publishing what it says is a document from a confidential bulletin of the US Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS).

In a statement, the group said the material constitutes evidence of a successful breach of US military systems and personnel data. It released an image of the alleged document on Sunday. News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

Handala said the document indicates that US authorities acknowledged receiving threats attributed to the group on 27 and 28 April 2026, which it claims led to the exposure of contact details for US Marines deployed in regional waters.

The group also cited passages in the document stating that military personnel and their families had received threatening messages containing a link to the Handala website, arguing this reflects a breakdown in US military security.

Handala warned that it plans to release further material in the coming days, describing the published image as only a small portion of the data it claims to hold.

News.Az