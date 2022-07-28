Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani U18 basketball team defeat Armenia to reach European Championship 2022 semifinal

Azerbaijani U18 basketball team defeat Armenia to reach European Championship 2022 semifinal

Azerbaijan’s U18 basketball team have booked a spot in the semifinal of the FIBA U18 European Championship 2022 Division C, held in San Marino, after claiming a historic 76:65 lead over Armenia, News.Az reports. 

The national team will next face Moldova in the Group B match at 14:30 Baku time on July 28.

