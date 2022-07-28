Azerbaijani U18 basketball team defeat Armenia to reach European Championship 2022 semifinal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s U18 basketball team have booked a spot in the semifinal of the FIBA U18 European Championship 2022 Division C, held in San Marino, after claiming a historic 76:65 lead over Armenia, News.Az reports.

The national team will next face Moldova in the Group B match at 14:30 Baku time on July 28.

