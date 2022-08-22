Azerbaijani U20 Greco-Roman wrestlers rank 2nd at World Championships

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team have finished 2nd in the overall medal table of the U20 World Championships held in Sofia, Bulgaria.

With 119 points and five medals, Azerbaijan finished as runners-up behind Iran with 174 points. Ukraine ranked 3rd with 93 points.

Azerbaijan`s Nihad Guluzade (55kg), Kanan Abdullazade (67kg) and Gurban Gurbanov (72kg) crowned world champions, while Nihat Mammadli (60kg) and Lachin Valiyev (82kg) grabbed bronze medals of the championships.

News.Az