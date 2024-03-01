Azerbaijani, Uzbek FMs meet in Antalya

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the Foreign Ministry's press service told News.Az.

The parties discussed the current bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between the two countries, as well as the regional situation in the post-conflict era.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that high-level contacts between the countries allowed establishing multifaceted relations, based on friendship and brotherhood in political, economic, trade, transport and communications, cultural, humanitarian and other fields. According to him, these relations have seen a recent uptick in their intensity. They emphasized the necessity to sustain cooperation grounded in mutual support and solidarity within regional and international organizations, particularly within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States, which remains a key priority for Azerbaijan. It was highlighted that Azerbaijan, this year, will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), underscoring the country's readiness to collaborate in implementing joint measures in this regard.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov provided his colleague with comprehensive information regarding the extensive restoration and construction projects underway in the region during the post-conflict period. He elaborated on the measures taken to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and discussed the challenges that endanger regional peace and stability. The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister emphasized that Armenia's escalated political and military provocations, coupled with its rapid militarization and aggressive rhetoric, constitute a significant threat to the peace process.

Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov congratulated Azerbaijan on hosting of the COP29, wished success in the organization of this prestigious event. He added that Uzbekistan is ready to contribute to the upcoming event.

