Azerbaijani, Uzbek foreign ministers meet in Baku

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov held a meeting with his counterpart from Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov in Baku on the sidelines of the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the of Turkic-Speaking States (the Turkic Council).

The sides also stressed the importance of developing cooperation in economic, trade, transportation, culture and other fields between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

While noting the necessity of increasing the trade exchange between the states, the ministers stressed in this regard the important role of next meeting of the Intergovernmental Cooperation Commission.

The sides noted the importance of mutual, including high level official visits for promoting the development of the bilateral relations. Also the sides discussed cooperation between both states within the international organizations.

Minister Mammadyarov thanked his colleague for the principal position of Uzbekistan at the international platforms with regard to the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

During the meeting, the sides had an exchange of views on the cooperation agenda of the Turkic Council.

