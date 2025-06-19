Azerbaijani, Uzbek military experts hold talks in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the military cooperation plan between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan, a working meeting took place in Baku between military experts from both countries specializing in communications and information technologies, News.Az reports via the Ministry of Defense.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged detailed views on communication systems, information and communication technologies, the establishment of server infrastructure, and the application of artificial intelligence.

Various aspects of bilateral cooperation were discussed, and issues of mutual interest were addressed within the framework of the meeting.

News.Az