Azerbaijani volleyball team in Uzbekistan for training

+ ↺ − 16 px

Currently, members of Azerbaijan’s U16 women’s national volleyball team are participating in a training camp in Uzbekistan.

During the training sessions, the Azerbaijani volleyball players played friendly matches with various teams from Uzbekistan, News.Az reports citing Uzbek media.

Recently, an excursion around Tashkent was organized for the volleyball team of the brotherly country.

As part of the tour, members of the Azerbaijani team visited the Museum of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Museum of Olympic and Paralympic Glory, as well as the Tashkent City Mall and Magic City complexes.

As part of the training camp, the athletes are conducting intensive practice sessions aimed at developing physical fitness, improving technique and tactics, and preparing for upcoming competitions.

News.Az