Azerbaijani Women's Association in UK holds festive event - PHOTOS

Festive Reception by AWAUK was held last week in London at Dover Street.

Famous sustainable fashion brand Varana was hosting the festive event by Azerbaijani Woman's Association in UK.

Special guest of the event was Emilia Yagubova, Voice Azerbaijan winner, who recently married and moved to London. International guests, members of the diplomatic corps of London, members of AWAUK and friends of the association were enjoying the event.

It was opened by Mrs. Ulviyya Taghizadeh (the spouse of Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the UK) who is also the Honorary President of the organization. She has made an introductory presentation on AWAUK and its achievements in 2019, as well as presented the goals for 2020. A short presentation on the main idea of sustainability in fashion was made by the manager of the Varana fashion brand.

The event was following by amazing life performance, Emilia was singing international hits as well as traditional Azerbaijani songs. During the festive reception, guests had a chance to win a price by Varanaworld and AWAUK. Everyone was treated with valuable goody bags and Raphia London chocolate.

Let us remind you that 10% of events tickets sale was going to AWAUK selected charity. This time it was the "Cultural Intent"/ "Medeni Niyyet" Charity project in Baku, Azerbaijan.

