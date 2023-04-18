Azerbaijani wrestler Haji Aliyev becomes four-time European champion
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Haji Aliyev became European champion for the fourth time, News.az reports.
Haji Aliyev (70 kg) defeated the Italian Gianluca Talamo in the qualifying round with a full advantage - 12:1. In the quarterfinals, the Azerbaijani wrestler was stronger than the German Kevin Henkel - 4:0. The captain of the national team defeated Moldovan Vasile Diaco in the semi-final with a score of 4:1 and reached the final of the European Championship for the fifth time.
Haji Aliyev won the decisive match against the Bulgarian wrestler Ramazan Ramazanov with a score of 10:3 and became a four-time European champion. Azerbaijani wrestler is also a three-time world champion.
Another Azerbaijani wrestler Aliabbas Rzazade (57 kg) won a gold medal at the European Championship.