Azerbaijani wrestlers claim 8 medals at Universiade of Turkic-speaking states

Azerbaijani wrestlers delivered an impressive performance at the Universiade of Turkic-Speaking States in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, bringing home eight medals — four gold, two silver, and two bronze.

The gold medalists were Roman Karimov (67kg), Ashraf Ashirov (86kg), Yusif Dursunov (125kg), and Vedat Gasimli (60kg). Musa Aghayev (65kg) and Ali Guliyev (97kg) secured silver, while Ramik Heybatov (74kg) and Javad Mammadov (77kg) earned bronze, News.Az reports, citing local media.

With these results, Azerbaijan’s Greco-Roman wrestling team topped the overall medal standings, while the freestyle team finished in second place.

