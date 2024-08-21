Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani wrestling team places third at World Championships

The Greco-Roman wrestling events at the World U17 Championships in Amman, Jordan, have concluded.

The Azerbaijani national team, which participated in the World Championship under the leadership of senior coach Taleh Israfilov, coaches Nazim Akhmedov and Rasim Agayev, won 3 medals.

Turan Dashdamirov (51 kg) and Aykhan Javadov (60 kg) defeated all their opponents and became world champions. Amrakh Amrakhov (48 kg) won the bronze medal.

