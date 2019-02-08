Azerbaijanis hold rally in front of Georgian parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a protest against the installation of a bust to the terrorist Mikhail Avagyan in the Georgian town of Akhalkalaki, who participated in the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, the Azerbaijanis living in Georgia are holding a rally in front of the country's parliament, a member of the Georgian parliament Azer Suleymanov told Trend.

He noted that speeches at the rally included slogans about the friendship between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

"The participants - the elderly, youth, representatives of NGOs, as well as our Georgian brothers - noted in their speeches that the installation of this bust is a provocation and it must be demolished," Suleymanov said.

The bust of Mikhail Avagyan was installed in Georgia's Akhalkalaki on Jan. 20, a tragic day for the Azerbaijani people when mourning events were held in Azerbaijan to commemorate hundreds of victims of the Jan. 20, 1990 military operation. He was nicknamed Cobra during the occupation of Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding districts.

News.Az

