Azerbaijanis, who were held hostage by Armenia and brought home, discharged from hospital (PHOTO)

Dilgam Asgarov, who had been held hostage by Armenia for many years and who was released and brought to Azerbaijan on 14 December 2020, has been discharged home from the hospital after receiving treatment, his son Kurdoglu Asgarov, who posted a photo with his father on a social network, said on Wednesday.

Shahbaz Guliyev, who had been held hostage by Armenia together with Dilgam Asgarov and who was brought to Azerbaijan on 14 December 2020, has been discharged from the hospital, Shahbaz Guliyev’s brother Ilham Guliyev told Trend.

Shahbaz Guliyev is currently with his family in Mushfigabad settlement.

"His health condition is normal," Guliyev added.

News.Az