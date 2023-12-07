Azerbaijan's Aghdam hosting international forum on mine issues
- 07 Dec 2023 14:19
- 11 Aug 2024 20:41
- 191285
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijans-aghdam-hosting-international-forum-on-mine-issues Copied
The International Forum "A Healthy Environment and a Mine-Free Life to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals," organized by Azerbaijan's State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations in partnership with the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), which started on December 6 continues in Aghdam.
The forum is being held at the Aghdam Conference Center and is attended by 15 international experts from different countries and representatives of local NGOs.