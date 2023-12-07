Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's Aghdam hosting international forum on mine issues

The International Forum "A Healthy Environment and a Mine-Free Life to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals," organized by Azerbaijan's State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations in partnership with the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), which started on December 6 continues in Aghdam.

The forum is being held at the Aghdam Conference Center and is attended by 15 international experts from different countries and representatives of local NGOs.


