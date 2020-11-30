Azerbaijan’s ANAMA discloses number of munitions found since Sept. 27

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) received 2,061 operational calls from September 27 to November 30, 2020, on the basis of which 1,543 operational and urgent measures were taken, the agency’s Director Gazanfar Ahmadov said at a briefing on Monday.

According to Ahmadov, during the mentioned period 727 unexploded shells, 4,330 antipersonnel mines, 1,110 anti-tank mines, 1,743 anti-tank mine fuses, 76 detonators, 1,393 9N235 bombs, 10,730 bullets of various calibers, 2 gas grenades, 168 grams of gunpowder, 27 metrological radio direction finders used for military purposes, 7 drones (defused), 2 missile chips and 1,643 unexploded missile fragments were found.

News.Az