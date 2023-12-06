Azerbaijan's "Art of illumination" cultural element inscribed on UNESCO list

+ ↺ − 16 px

Multination cultural elements of "Art of illumination: Təzhib/Tazhib/Zarhalkori/Tezhip/Naqqoshlik" jointly prepared by Azerbaijan, Iran, Tajikistan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity, News.Az reports.

According to the National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO, the decision was made during the 18th session of the Committee for Safeguarding of ICH in Botswana.

Illumination is a centuries-old decorative art practiced on the pages of manuscripts, calligraphic texts and miniatures. The main component is gold leaf or gold paint, both of which entail specific knowledge and techniques. Natural pigments are also used, and synthetic paints such as watercolour or gouache have become widespread in recent years. Today, traditional and contemporary interpretations of the element can be seen in manuscripts, miniatures, and calligraphy as well as in stand-alone pieces of art.

