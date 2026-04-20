Celebrities and notable names set for 2026 Boston Marathon

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The Boston Marathon returns with a star-studded field, as more than 30,000 runners take on the iconic 26.2-mile route from Hopkinton to Boston. Alongside elite athletes, this year’s race features a diverse mix of celebrities, sports legends, and public figures.

Among the most recognizable participants is Chelsea Clinton, who is running Boston for the first time after qualifying at the New York City Marathon. Known for her work in philanthropy and public advocacy, she adds a high-profile presence to this year’s field, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Former NHL star and Boston Bruins legend Zdeno Chara returns for his third Boston Marathon. Since retiring from hockey, Chara has embraced endurance racing and is running this year to support charitable causes.

Another standout is Sunita Williams, a veteran astronaut who once completed a marathon aboard the International Space Station. Now retired from NASA, she continues her long-standing connection with the Boston race.

Former basketball player Chris Herren is running alongside his wife to mark 15 years of their addiction recovery nonprofit. His participation highlights the marathon’s role as a platform for personal and social causes.

Musician Jeff DaRosa is also taking part, using running as a form of personal recovery and supporting a Boston-based charity.

Meanwhile, the legacy of Team Hoyt continues through Troy Hoyt, who honors the iconic father-son duo that inspired millions by completing dozens of Boston Marathons together.

Reality TV winner Bryan Arenales is making his Boston debut, calling it his “dream race.”

Matt James returns for his third Boston Marathon, bringing his signature energy and unconventional race-day style.

Local running influencer Laura Green also joins the field, representing the growing community of digital fitness creators.

Veteran marathoner Des Linden — the 2018 Boston champion — returns once again, this time pacing her husband after transitioning away from professional racing.

Soccer icon Kristine Lilly, one of the most decorated players in women’s football history, is running to support charitable initiatives.

Longtime Boston Marathon champion Amby Burfoot, now 79, continues to defy age by competing once again.

Race director Dave McGillivray will run his 54th Boston Marathon, this year joined by family members in support of youth-focused initiatives.

From elite athletes to first-time runners, the Boston Marathon remains one of the world’s most iconic sporting events — blending competition, personal stories, and community spirit.

This year’s lineup reflects that unique mix, where global figures and everyday runners share the same road to the finish line.

News.Az