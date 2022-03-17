Azerbaijan’s AzerGold plans to commission 10 deposits by 2029

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is planned to commission 10 new deposits by 2029, Deputy Chairman of the Board of AzerGold CJSC Khayam Farzaliyev said on Thursday.

He made the remarks during the presentation of the book entitled "Exploration of minerals and fundamentals of the mining industry", a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Four gold deposits, one polymetallic deposit, three copper deposits, and two iron ore deposits are planned to be commissioned, Farzaliyev said.

The deputy chairman stressed that the company has drilled 240,000 meters for the entire period of activity.

The presentation of the book entitled “Exploration of minerals and fundamentals of the mining industry” was held in Baku in the presence of Deputy Chairman of the Board of AzerGold CJSC Khayam Farzaliyev, Head of the National Geological Exploration Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Ali Aliyev and Deputy Chairman of the Board of the State Agency for the Use of Mineral Resources under the Ministry of Ecology Azer Shukurov.

