Azerbaijan’s Baku, China’s Sichuan Province sign MoU

Head of the Baku City Executive Power Eldar Azizov and his accompanying delegation has visited the Sichuan Province of the People's Republic of China at the invitation of the provincial government, News.Az reports.

At the meeting held with Huang Qiang, governor of Sichuan Province, the sides pointed out that Azerbaijan-China relations had seen a great progress thanks to the great efforts of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Governor Huang Qiang proposed opening the Chengdu-Baku direct flights, taking into account Chinese tourists’ interest in Azerbaijan.

Eldar Azizov highlighted the achievements of Sichuan province, saying Baku has acquired a new look and is rapidly developing as a result of the successful socio-economic policy of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in recent years.

They signed memorandum of understanding between Baku and Sichuan province on the establishment of friendship and partnership relations.

The delegation also left for Beijing, the capital of China, to meet with the Vice Mayor of Beijing Municipality Sima Hong.

The sides discussed plans for cooperation between the capitals.

They agreed on signing a memorandum of cooperation between the two capitals during the official visit of a delegation of the Beijing municipality to Baku.

News.Az