Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's Baku to host 2023 World Taekwondo Championships

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijan's Baku to host 2023 World Taekwondo Championships

A press conference dedicated to the preparation for the 2023 World Taekwondo Championships, which will take place in Azerbaijan's capital Baku from May 29 to June 4, was held, News.az reports.

According to the source, Vice President of Azerbaijan National Taekwondo Federation Nagi Safarov spoke at the conference.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      