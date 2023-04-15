Azerbaijan's Baku to host 2023 World Taekwondo Championships
A press conference dedicated to the preparation for the 2023 World Taekwondo Championships, which will take place in Azerbaijan's capital Baku from May 29 to June 4, was held, News.az reports.
According to the source, Vice President of Azerbaijan National Taekwondo Federation Nagi Safarov spoke at the conference.