Azerbaijan’s cargo transportation via TRACECA amounts to 39.6 million tons
- 22 Feb 2022 12:04
- 10 Jul 2024 17:45
- 170763
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijans-cargo-transportation-via-traceca-amounts-to-396-million-tons Copied
The volume of cargo transportation through the Azerbaijani section of the Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) amounted to 39.6 million tons, while the cargo turnover was 9.5 billion ton-kilometers last year, News.Az reports citing the State Statistics Committee.
According to the Committee, 21.6 million tons or 54.5% of the cargo was transported by road, 13.4 mln tons or 34% by rail and 4.5 mln tons or 11.5% by sea.